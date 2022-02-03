Stenhousemuir flasher told sheriff 'I'm off to get drunk' after avoiding prison sentence

Barry Buchanan (47), address listed as Prison of Edinburgh, had breached his curfew order on a number of occasions and had been taken into custody for a time.

Now released on bail he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – making sexual remarks and threats of violence and sexual violence towards children – in Main Street and King Street, Stenhousemuir on July 25 last year.

He also admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner towards a 13-year-old girl in King Street, Stenhousemuir on the same date.

Buchanan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Buchanan had breached a number of bail conditions, including his restriction of liberty order – which initially was to run until March 1 next year – to stay in his home.

The court heard Buchanan was aware of the difficulty he had with alcohol – which was described as a “life-long issue” which stemmed from “things very early on in his life”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Buchanan – who had been talking at various times during proceedings – was apparently not prepared to co-operate with any of the courts alternatives to a custodial sentence.

At this point Buchanan shouted out “I’m here for a breach of my tag” and swore in the dock.

Sheriff Shead said: “The court would be reluctant to jail Mr Buchanan if there were any realistic alternative.”

The court heard the complainers in the cases where Buchanan made threats and exposed himself were laughing at him at the time.

Sheriff Shead decided to vary Buchanan's existing restriction of liberty order – which was due to come to an end on March 1 – and add another month on so it comes to an end on April 1 instead.

"We don’t want to put you in prison,” said Sheriff Shead.

"I appreciate that, I’m sorry for being cheeky, I apologise,” said Buchanan, adding as he left the court, “All the best – I’m off to get drunk.”

