Stenhousemuir first offender pushed woman to the ground then kicked her in the head

Stephanie Carson (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her, causing her to fall and hit her head and kicking her on the head to her injury – at an address in Beancross Road, Grangemouth on May 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said the victim in the case – the sister of Carson’s partner – was at her parents’ house dropping off her dog when Carson was present.

Something was said by the victim as she was leaving the house which Carson took exception to.

Carson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“The accused then chased after the witness,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She fell and hit her head on the ground and the accused kicked her to the head while she was on the floor.

"The witness was knocked into a daze. She felt her head was sore and realised she was bleeding. She drove to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to seek medical treatment and had to stop her car on the way to the hospital because she felt concussed due to her injuries.”

It was stated the victim was left with a large lump on her forehead and an inch long cut to her head that required to be glued shut.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She is a first offender and had been in a relationship with the victim’s brother – who doesn’t get on well with his sister. He was visiting his parents when his sister arrived at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She made an immature comment like ‘oh yuck’ towards Miss Carson, who she had never met, and there was an argument between them.”

Addressing Carson, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You appear before the court today as someone who has not offended or come before the court.”