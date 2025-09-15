Stenhousemuir father avoids jail after phoning asylum seeker hotel and making threats

A father who telephoned an asylum seekers' hotel and warned “Get these people out, we're coming” has been spared jail because he restricted his threats to a call – rather than posting them online.

A sheriff said Scott Wyllie's actions were less public than those of Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for 31 months after posting on X urging people to "set fire" to asylum hotels.

Wyllie, 40, rang the Hotel Cladhan in Falkirk at 11.55 pm, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

His call was automatically diverted to reception at the Park Hotel, also Falkirk, part of the same group. It was answered by a male member of night staff.

In “a tirade”, Wyllie said: “Get these people out of your hotel, because we're coming.

“Yous can't be doing this to kids. You can't be raping girls, you can't be raping boys.

“We're coming. Be scared. Be very scared.”

The frightened worker recorded Wyllie's voice, hung up, rang police, and Wyllie was arrested.

On Friday, Wyllie, a married father-of-three, of Stenhousemuir, admitted statutory breach of the peace.

Simon Hutchison, defending, said he was “a family man with a very good important job and a good income”.

He said: “The Hotel Cladhan is where are being housed illegal immigrants or asylum seekers, and there have been a significant number of protests about that recently.

“Three weeks before this, Mr Wyllie had been told by a friend that this friend's son had been severely sexually assaulted by two people who resided in the Cladhan – having effectively been given some kind of date rape drug.

“On the night in question Mr Wyllie and his wife were talking about it. They got very upset. His wife went to bed and unfortunately Mr Wyllie became quite intoxicated.

“Because of the anxiety and the alcohol he stupidly made this call.

“Politics aside, my client had these feelings for very significant reasons. That's why he made this call.”

He said Wyllie had largely led “a blameless life” and showed “significant remorse”.

Wyllie's call was made on November 1 last year.

Feelings in Falkirk have been running high since an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, Sadeq Nikzad, 29, was convicted in June of raping a 15-year-old girl in the town centre.

The Cladhan Hotel has been the scene of repeated protests involving hundreds of pro and anti migrations demonstrations in recent weeks.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “Given what the current climate is out there, he finds himself now very much in the forefront of the news.

“Mr Wyllie should understand that you have, for instance, the wife of the Conservative councillor who posted on social media and a court put her inside. That was in the middle of even more tension.”

He said Wyllie's actions were “more intimate, perhaps” than Connolly's.

He told Wyllie: “I quite deliberately highlight what is going on just now – whether you view this as unfortunate timing or a continuation of things.

“With this behaviour you catapulted yourself into trouble and the public eye.

“Whether your views have a basis to them that maybe seem understandable, the expression of them in this way is totally unacceptable.

“Had your expression of these views involved an element of more public display you'd have found the court almost bound to have considered a deterrent sentence.

“I am prepared to draw back from custody on this occasion.”

He sentenced Wyllie to 120 hours unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £200 compensation to the hotel worker who took the call.