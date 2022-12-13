Callum Watson, 36, had just had a row with his partner when he stormed off and decided to drive his car. Unfortunately – or fortunately – he did not manage to get very far when he smashed into a parked vehicle near his home.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Carrongrange Gardens, Stenhousemuir on August 25. He gave a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 11.20pm and witnesses heard a loud collision outside and saw a BMW – with the accused in the driver’s seat – had collided with another motor vehicle.

Watson was four times over the legal drink driving limit

"Police were called and required the accused to provide a specimen of breath. He was then arrested.”

The court heard Watson had fallen out with his partner on the night in question and had made the wrong decision to drive. He was going to move the car into a different location so he could “sleep it off”.

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Watson, 77 Carrongrange Gardens, Stenhousemuir, had a previous conviction for similar offence in 2020.