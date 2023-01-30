Stenhousemuir domestic: Offender trashed partner's home and pinched her house keys

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Hutton, 35, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – throwing household items and taking his partner’s house key – at an address in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir on September 30 last year.

Christine Brownlie, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been in an on/off relationship with his partner for a number of years and at the time they resided in separate addresses. It was the early hours of the morning and police had reason to attend the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They saw household items lying around and a coffee table overturned. The woman was upset and also appeared to be intoxicated. She told officers her keys had been removed by the accused, so she was unable to secure the property as a result.

Police arrived to find Hutton and his partner intoxicated following the incident

"The accused was traced at a nearby property. He was also intoxicated and heard to be shouting.”

The court heard Hutton, 248 King Street, Stenhousemuir, had a previous conviction for a domestic matter and was currently engaging in two community payback orders.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed him on a supervised community payback for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.