Stenhousemuir couple clash after birthday bash

A birthday celebration turned sour when a woman was thrown out of her own home in her pyjamas and bare feet by her drunken partner.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaun Adams (31), 246 King Street, Larbert, admitted behaving in a threatening manner, smashing a chair on the ground at an address in McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir on November 28 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been together for 15 years and there has been a history of domestic incidents throughout the relationship. They are both well known to the police.

“The accused was living with the woman at the time and they had been out to lunch celebrating her birthday. They returned home having drinks with two friends they had invited over to the house.

“There were no issues initially and the friends left. As the night continued the accused became drunk and began to become abusive calling her a cow and a stinking rat. He started throwing items around the house and broke a chair in the kitchen.

“He then put her out of the house, telling her to ‘phone the polis’. She asked for her phone and he said she was getting nothing and shut the door on her’ leaving her outside the house.

“It was 10pm and she had on pyjamas and no shoes as she chapped on neighbours’ doors for help.”

Police arrived a short time later and gained entry to the property, speaking to the accused, who admitted smashing the chair.

The court heard it was Adams’ intention to get back together with his partner and their relationship had “survived all of the convictions that have appeared on his record over the years”.

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Adams – who had “successfully” completed the Caledonian domestic abuse programme – to complete 175 hours unpaid work within six months.