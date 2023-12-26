Stenhousemuir construction worker used shovel to smash windows to retrieve tools from ex partner

A construction supervisor waited until his ex was out of the country to head round to her home armed with a shovel looking to smash and grab his tools.

George Main’s former partner reportedly sold his car and he was concerned she was going to do the same to his tools – which he needed for work – so took the opportunity to retrieve them while she was in another country.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, George Main, 36, had pleaded guilty to destroying property at an address in Bruce Drive, Stgenhousemuir, on September 28.

The court heard Main’s former partner was out of the country when he appeared at her property.

Main appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “She got a phone call from a neighbour informing her two windows of her summer house had been smashed. She reviewed footage from cameras she had at the address and saw the accused enter the rear garden via the gate.

"The accused was holding a shovel that he took out the rear of his van. He was seen to go inside the garden and strike the side of the summer house with the shovel.

"Police were contacted and traced the accused.”

It was stated the relationship between Main and his former partner was now over and that he had struggled with alcohol – using it as a crutch – which had caused difficulties within the relationship.

The court heard it Main had learned his vehicle had been changed over to the name of his former partner and she had subsequently sold it. He needed his tools for his employment and was concerned they would be the next items to be sold, so he broke into the property to get them back.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Main, 6 Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir, had committed two previous domestic offences against this same woman.