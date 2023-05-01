Stenhousemuir construction worker became wrecking ball when he found ex with 'suitor'

Calum Wilkie, 40, had supposedly been invited around to the woman’s home for drinks and then “under the haze of alcohol” had lost the plot when he realised another man was in the property.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Calum Wilkie, 40, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his former partner at an address in McCormack Place, Larbert on March 11.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been in a relationship for just over a year, but had separated in 2022. On March 11 the complainer was at the address and had invited a friend over.

Wilkie appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"At about 11.45pm they heard the accused outside and the front door being banged aggressively. He was shouting at her to open the door and asking ‘who are you with?’.

“She told him to go away from the door or she would call the police. He said ‘dae that’. They saw the accused running up to the door and causing damage – he broke the frame and partly opened the door.

"There was a chain on the door which stopped it from fully opening. He called her a ‘slut’ and a ‘whore’ and was shouting at her guest. ‘I’m going to kill you’ and ‘come at me’, ‘come on, I’ll do you’.

"By the time police arrived the accused had left. He was later traced.”

It was stated Wilkie, who works in the construction, had actually been invited by his former partner to the address for a drink. He then became angry when he found her there with another “gentleman suitor”.

The court heard Wilkie accepted it was a “stupid move” to attend at the address in the first place and then react in the manner he did “under the haze of alcohol”.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Wilkie, 14 Holyrood Place, Stenhousemuir, had seven previous convictions for domestically aggravated offences and his engagement with his community payback order had been “sparodic”.