Stenhousemuir benefit cheat is put to work for her crime
Nicole Muir, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to benefit fraud charges between July 12, 2021 and April 11, 2022.
By Court Reporter
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:46am
The charge stated Muir knowingly failed to give prompt notification to the DWP about a change to her circumstances and obtained Universal Credit she was not entitled to.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Muir, 50 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and ordered her to complete 200 hours unpaid work in that time.