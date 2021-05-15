Stayed away from trouble after Denny offence
An offender who made threats and offensive remarks towards people was given a slap on the wrist after he managed to steer clear of the law for a year.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ricardo Carvallo had pleaded guilty to the behaving in a threatening manner at a premises in Glebe Street, Denny on May 26 last year.
The court heard sentence had been deferred on Carvallo, 84 Craiglea Crescent, Ayr, for good behaviour.
Upon learning he had been, Sheriff Christopher Shead simply admonished him.