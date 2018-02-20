Stay alert for drunken house husband visit

Staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital braced themselves for the imminent arrival of a violent, drunken “house husband”.

John Sheppard (32) certainly lived up to the advance warning security received – punching one guard and then biting the hand of a female police officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheppard had pled guilty to the assaults he committed on September 30 last year.

The court heard the security guards at the hospital actually knew Sheppard from him working there previously.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “The complainer, a security officer, was informed prior to the arrival a patient was on his way and was ‘kicking off’. He went to meet the accused as he arrived and the accused punched him on the body.

“Police were contacted as the behaviour of the accused was escalating and he was unable to be brought under control. Police warned the accused about his conduct and he failed to comply.

“While he was lying on a trolley he bit a police officer on her hand. Thankfully there was no injury.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He is basically a house husband – his wife works and he looks after the children. He has not had any alcohol since this event and doesn’t intend to.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Sheppard, 19 Mariner Avenue, Camelon, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months.