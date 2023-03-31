Staring stalker gets banned from venturing past fifth floor of Falkirk flats
An offender made an 82-year-old woman’s life hell by staring at her and cycling around after her for over a year.
Iain Colquhoun (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm – cycling around her and repeatedly staring at her – in Breton Court, Finistere Avenue, Falkirk and elsewhere between August 1, 2020 and September 11, 2021.
At an earlier court appearance, Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer arranged to meet her friend and go for a walk in Callendar Park. The accused was following them
"They sat down and he cycled in circles around them while they were sitting on the bench. He was asked what his problem was and he said ‘ask her daughter’.”
Things stepped up a gear when the woman got on a bus and Colquhoun appeared on his bike and cycled all the way around the bus, stopping beneath the window the woman was sitting at and staring at her for three or four minutes until the bus drove off.
Even when the woman went to the cemetery to pay her respects to a lost loved one, Colquhoun was there on his bike, cycling really close to her.
On Thursday, Sheriff Alison Michie heard Colquhoun, who had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, had issues understanding “personal boundaries”.
She admonished Colquhoun, 5/3 Breton Court, Falkirk, and made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot have any contact whatsoever with the 82-year-old woman or go above the fifth floor of Breton Court for the next two years.