Stand off at Larbert hospital: ‘Come near me and you will get cut’

An offender locked himself in a bathroom at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and told police he would stab the first person who tried to get in.

Dean Allen (33) smashed a mug and threatened to stab police officers with it and also claimed he would rip his throat and “stab himself rapid” if anyone came in.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Allen had pled guilty to threatening behaviour at the hospital on July 6.

Graham MacLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been in hospital having been arrested for something else. It was 9.15am and he was being watched over by police officers when he decides he has had enough.

“He is shouting ‘I’m not staying here’ and, holding a drinking mug, tells police ‘I’m smashing it, come near me and you will get cut’. He then locks himself in the en suite bathroom.

“He is shouting at police officers ‘First in here, I will stab them’. Police officers could hear him smashing the ceramic drinking mug. He then threatened ‘Come in here and will rip my throat and stab myself rapid’.

“Police called for back up, but the accused himself decides to end the situation, telling police he is going to come out and he won’t have anything in his hands. The door open and he is taken control of by officers.

“The accused had injured his neck and his leg with the broken mug, but the cuts were superficial and required no medical attention.”

The court heard Allen’s “toxic” on-again-off-again relationship with a woman had a detrimental effect on his behaviour and the offence itself was an “act of frustration” on his part.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was giving Allen, 15 Hillside Terrace, Alloa, a final chance and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he engage with Signpost and attend for psychiatric assessment.