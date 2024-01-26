Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Young, 23, targeted three of his five victims after darkness had fallen in Falkirk.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Young had admitted following females with an intent to perpetrate sex attacks.

A judge told him: "The only protective factor in terms of risk management in your case is your current incarceration."

Young repeatedly closely followed one woman in the canal towpath and Bankside Industrial Estate areas of Falkirk. Other offences were carried out in Falkirk and Grangemouth. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Lord Arthurson told Young that he was satisfied that the criteria for imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) was met with him.

The judge said he had to impose a minimum term of imprisonment on him, known as a punishment part, which he must serve before he can apply for parole and fixed it at three years.

But the judge told him that an OLR was an indeterminate sentence and he would only ever be freed if the Parole Board for Scotland determined it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public that he remain in jail.

Young, who was in prison awaiting sentence, had originally admitted six offences when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to repeatedly closely following one woman between July 24, 2021 and October 31, 2021 at Thornhill Road, Canal Path and Bankside industrial estate in Falkirk causing her fear or alarm.

In December 7 in 2021 he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards an 11 year old girl at Thornhill Road after watching her and then closely following her during the hours of darkness.

Young behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to a 12 year old girl on an occasion between November 2021 and 12 December that year at Woodburn Street, in Falkirk, by repeatedly following the child and crossing roads when she did after darkness had fallen.

On November 26 in 2021 he again behaved in a threatening or abusive manner to another 12 year old girl after he approached her at the town's Victoria Park, asked where she was going and to walk with her and asked where she lived.

Young offended again on December 12 in 2021 at Thornhill and Grangemouth roads after repeatedly following and crossing roads as he tailed another woman and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also breached a curfew condition imposed on him under a bail order that he be at home between 7 pm and 7 am when he was found at Victoria Park on December 30 in 2021.

Young committed all the offences while he was on bail granted at Falkirk Sheriff Court in August 2020.

He was sent to the High Court because of its greater powers of sentencing, which includes the imposition of an OLR in serious sexual or violent cases.

The court heard that Young significantly abused alcohol and cannabis and watched pornography from childhood.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC said although the charges Young admitted did not have a specific sexual component there was legal authority to place him on the sex offenders register if a significant sexual aspect emerged.

Expert reports prepared on Young indicated that he posed an ongoing risk of serious harm.