Staff left bleeding and shaken following shoplifter assault in Carron

Two members of staff at the Lidl superstore in Carron required medical attention after they were attacked by the shoplifters they confronted.

One worker suffered a cut to her head and was lying in a pool of blood as shoppers tried to assist her – holding bags of frozen food against her wound – following the incident at the premises in the Carron Centre, Ronades Road, just before 3pm.

It is understood the workers were attacked while trying to prevent two shoplifters from leaving the store with a stolen bottle of alcohol.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called out to an incident at the shop at 2.45pm on Wednesday, August 1, following reports of two females being assaulted.

“The ambulance service was also contacted.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said “We received a call at 2.44pm on Wednesday, August 1 about an incident on Ronades Road. We sent one A&E crew who arrived at 2.51pm.

“We treated a 41-year-old female and conveyed her to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Back in April the supermarket was broken into twice in the space of 48 hours as its front door was smashed in before bottles of booze were stolen from the premises.

Police received two separate reports of thefts from the Ronades Road Lidl between Saturday, April 21 and Monday, April 23.

Around 12 bottles of alcohol were taken during the break-ins.