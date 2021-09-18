Stab victim (18) spat on police during Langlees incident

Darryl Smith (18), supposedly not a regular consumer of alcohol, had been stabbed in the abdomen and was said to be in shock at the incident when emergency services personnel arrived.

Smith, 207 Grahams Road, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting an ambulance technician – punching her on the head – and two police officers – a male and a female – by spitting on them at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on June 14 last year.

The court heard first offender Smith, 207 Grahams Road, Falkirk, accepted full responsibility for his actions and was “ashamed” and “devastated” by his behaviour.

Smith had been stabbed at a party in a premises in Seaforth Road, Langlees

It was stated there was a very low risk of him re-offending.

His defence solicitor added: “This is a very young man who does not have issues with alcohol and drugs. On the day in question he was heavily under the influence going to a party.

"He was stabbed in the abdomen in an unprovoked attack and was in shock at what had happened. Here we have a very young man who does not take alcohol on a regular basis who has been the victim of a very serious crime.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said if it was not for all those factors, Smith would certainly be going to prison.

"You cannot spit on police officers – it’s outrageous,” he added. "This is a situation where the court should have a substantial sentence of imprisonment at the forefront of its mind.

"In your case there are a number of factors which allow me to look at this in a different way and consider an alternative to imprisonment. You have stable employment and a stable family situation which you have created by yourself – and you are 18 years of age.”

Sheriff Di Emidio placed Smith on a community payback order with the condition he complete 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months. He called for a review of the order to take place in three month’s time.

