SSPCA alert over poisoned cats threat

The Scottish SPCA is urging Forth Valley cat owners to be vigilant after three cats were fatally poisoned with anti-freeze.

The animals charity was alerted after the three were discovered to be desperately ill at their home in Stirling on or around March 18,

A vet’s post mortem proved they had ingested fatal doses of anti-freeze.

An undercover inspector from the charity’s Special Investigations Unit said: “The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.

“Poisoning an animal will cause a huge amount of suffering and, in the majority of cases, a slow and painful death.

“By the time symptoms occur, such as vomiting, lethargy and, in the latter stages, head shaking and coma, it is normally too late to treat.

“Renal failure is most often the cause of death, with irreparable damage to the kidneys.

“Pet owners in the area should be vigilant when letting their cats out of the house, and should supervise their animals where possible.

“We ask anyone with information to get in touch, all information will help to prevent anymore animals being needlessly killed.

“All information is dealt with confidentially.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.