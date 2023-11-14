Spitting mad: Hallglen offender's verbal abuse towards neighbour takes a vile turn for the worse

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Leadbetter, 28, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and spitting at a man – at his 7 Morven Court, Hallglen home on May 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 8pm and the witness became aware of shouting coming from the next door neighbour – the accused. The accused’s shouting was upsetting the witness’s children so he attended at the accused’s door to ask him to keep the noise down.

"The accused began to follow the witness and to shout and swear at him. The accused spat towards him, but it failed to make contact with him. The witness then returned to his home and locked the door.

“The shouting from the accused continued.”

