Forth Valley Police Division has warned people about being "vulnerable or prone to accidents" while drinking in a recent Facebook post to warn of the dangers of alcohol.

However, this was met with backlash by many who commented that the post was ‘victim blaming.’

It comes as Police in Scotland are investigating claims of ‘spiking’ by injection in nightclubs amid the huge rise in spiking reports across the UK.

Forth Valley Police Division has come under fire for a post warning of the dangers of drinking amid a recent rise in spiking across the UK.

The post on the Forth Valley division’s Facebook page on Thursday reads: "Drinking alcohol can make us more vulnerable or prone to accidents.

"The more you drink, the less you’ll be able to spot dangerous situations so you're more likely to do something risky.

"Never leave your drink unattended. Don't take drugs. There is no 'safe' way to do so, there is always a risk."

Many responded to the post claiming it puts the onus and responsibility on the person being spiked instead of addressing the attacker and telling them not to spike.

One Facebook user said: “Nice bit of classic victim blaming here. 'Come on now ladies if you didn't drink so much you might not get spiked and abused'... FV police how about telling people (men) not to spike drinks and assault people, it doesn't matter how much someone's had to drink it's not an invitation to abuse them.”

The post was also uploaded with a picture of women holding glasses of wine which some suggested was misogynistic as they claimed it singled women out as needing to ‘stop being victims’ instead of addressing male criminal and predatory behaviour.

Another user said: “Absolutely shameless post from FV Police. I honestly thought you were better than this. Victim shaming. Misogynistic victim shaming, actually. The photo underlines the outrage of the text in this post.”

A third said: "Unbelievable Forth Valley Police post especially considering all the recent episodes of spiking by injection. Stop blaming the victims & do something to prevent drugs being taken into bars & clubs instead."

The post comes as campaign groups are planning to boycott Scots nightclubs later this month.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.