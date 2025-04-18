Speeders take heed: Three drivers charged in Falkirk area during police crackdown

By James Trimble
Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST
A number of drivers were stopped by police officers during a recent speed check operation.

The checks, which were carried out on Thursday afternoon, took place in a number of locations and resulted in some drivers being charged for speeding.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Denvir and PS Wallace from the Braes Community Policing Team conducted speed checks in the Lower Braes area on Thursday afternoon.

“The speed checks were conducted in Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter, and Gilston Crescent, Polmont. As a result, three drivers were charged with speeding offences and a further two were warned.”

The speed checks took place at a number of different locations (Picture: Submitted)The speed checks took place at a number of different locations (Picture: Submitted)
PC Denvir added: “In an effort to encourage drivers to slow down, regular checks will continue to be conducted both in the Upper and Lower Braes areas.”

Police urge anyone with any concerns about road safety to report these by contacting police on 101 – or 999 in an emergency – or using the Contact Us option at the on the police website.

