Speeders charged as police arm themselves with radar guns in Bo'ness and Braes

Police officers with speed guns have been deployed in the Bo’ness and Braes area over the past week and motorists have been charged with offences as a result.

According to Police Scotland officers have conducted speed checks in Borrowstoun Road, Crawfield Road and Grangemouth Road, in Bo’ness, warning several drivers to cut down their speed and charging two motorists with speeding offences.

Meanwhile, in the Braes, officers were stationed on Main Road, Maddiston, and Old Redding Road, Redding, to warn four speeding drivers to slow down.