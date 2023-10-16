Speed demon clocked by police doing 69mph in 30mph zone in Carronshore
Police stopped and charged two motorists who were both speeding through 30mph zones on a busy Falkirk road – with one almost hitting 70mph.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On October 12 Forth Valley Road Policing were carrying out speed detection on Kincardine Road, Carronshore. A vehicle was stopped doing 69 mph in the 30 mph zone and another at 52mph.”
Police stated a 25-year-old male and a 31-year-old male will be reported to the courts as a result of their speeding.