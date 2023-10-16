News you can trust since 1845
Speed demon clocked by police doing 69mph in 30mph zone in Carronshore

Police stopped and charged two motorists who were both speeding through 30mph zones on a busy Falkirk road – with one almost hitting 70mph.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:04 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 08:09 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On October 12 Forth Valley Road Policing were carrying out speed detection on Kincardine Road, Carronshore. A vehicle was stopped doing 69 mph in the 30 mph zone and another at 52mph.”

Police stated a 25-year-old male and a 31-year-old male will be reported to the courts as a result of their speeding.