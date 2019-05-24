Spate of thefts from Upper Braes being investigated by police

Police are appealing for information following a series of thefts in the Upper Braes.

The Forth Valley Priority Crime Unit is investigating a number of incidents which, officers say, may have taken place between January and May this year.

Several images of recovered items, such as the one above, have been uploaded onto the force’s Facebook page.

These include binoculars, a watch, a dash cam and a toolkit.

Anyone who recognises any of the photographed items, or who may have information relating to the property, can call 101 and ask to speak to PC 538 Pairman at Forth Valley Priority Crime Unit, quoting reference 1639 of May 24.