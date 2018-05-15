Spate of thefts from cars in Bonnybridge

Police are following positive lines of inquiry after a number of thefts from cars in Bonnybridge.

Items including handbags and sat-navs were stolen from vehicles in Larbert Road, Ure Crescent, Wheatlands Avenue and Corona Crescent between last Thursday night and Saturday morning.

Sergeant Andy Angus said: “We’ve had a spate of thefts from cars in the Bonnybridge area.

“Larbert Road, Ure Crescent, Wheatlands Avenue and Corona Crescent were all targeted. Handbags, loose change and sat-navs were stolen.”