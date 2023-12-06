News you can trust since 1845
Something to look forward to: Grangemouth offender awaits her sentence in the New Year

Laura Bernard, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering derogatory and threatening remarks – at an address in Craigleith Road, Grangemouth on July 7.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:02 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 08:03 GMT
Taking account of her record of past offending, Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Bernard, 61 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, until January 25, 2024 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be compiled and a restriction of liberty order to be carried out in that time.