Something to look forward to: Grangemouth offender awaits her sentence in the New Year
Laura Bernard, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering derogatory and threatening remarks – at an address in Craigleith Road, Grangemouth on July 7.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking account of her record of past offending, Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Bernard, 61 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, until January 25, 2024 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be compiled and a restriction of liberty order to be carried out in that time.