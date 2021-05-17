Social workers did not know Stenhousemuir offender was in prison

The reason Williamson (31) had not attended appointments was because he was actually in custody and social work had no idea of his status.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Williamson had previously pleaded guilty to the theft of a sum of money from Central Perk, Grahams Road, Falkirk on March 21 last year.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “The social work department didn’t know he was in prison. He had in fact written to them telling them he was in custody.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 10 in order to obtain the report previously called for.

Williamson, 57 James Street, Stenhousemuir, was remanded in custody and refused bail.