Sneaky would-be thief caught casing Bainsford house

An Eagle-eyed tenant noticed a suspicious character hanging around in the shadows in the grounds of a house and contacted police.

Paul Carson (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to intent to steal at the house in Dundee Place, Bainsford, on January 27.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was in his home at around 10.45pm. He had cause to look outside and saw the accused loitering at a property nearby.

“He watched as Carson walked around to the back garden of the premises and then saw him walk away from the address. The witness contacted police who attended and traced the accused at a nearby location.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Carson, 128 Randyford Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months.