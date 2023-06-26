Sneaky thief pinched charity tin from Falkirk Cineworld while she had a child with her
Michelle Sharp, 36, admitted committing the offence at the Falkirk Central Retail Park premises on December 30, 2021. The charges stated she took the tin “while acting with a child”.
Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharp had also admitted stealing alcohol from M&S, Falkirk Central Retail Park, on March 8 2022, and food from the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on April 1, 2022 and Morrisons, Hope Streetm Falkirk on April 22, 2022.
Defence solicitor William McIntyre said Sharp, 30 Teviot Street, Falkirk, called him to say she was “on the way” to court – but still had not appeared.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Sharp had also failed to attend for her criminal justice social work report appointment and issued a warrant for her arrest.