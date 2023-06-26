News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Sneaky thief pinched charity tin from Falkirk Cineworld while she had a child with her

An offender with a string of convictions for theft sunk to an even lower level of dishonesty when she pinched a charity tin from Falkirk's Cineworld cinema multiplex.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

Michelle Sharp, 36, admitted committing the offence at the Falkirk Central Retail Park premises on December 30, 2021. The charges stated she took the tin “while acting with a child”.

Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharp had also admitted stealing alcohol from M&S, Falkirk Central Retail Park, on March 8 2022, and food from the Co-op, Ronades Road, Bainsford on April 1, 2022 and Morrisons, Hope Streetm Falkirk on April 22, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said Sharp, 30 Teviot Street, Falkirk, called him to say she was “on the way” to court – but still had not appeared.

Sharp stole the charity tin from Falkirk Cineworld (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Sharp stole the charity tin from Falkirk Cineworld (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sharp stole the charity tin from Falkirk Cineworld (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Sharp had also failed to attend for her criminal justice social work report appointment and issued a warrant for her arrest.