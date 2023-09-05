News you can trust since 1845
Sneaky inmate hid illegal item inside remote control at Polmont YOI

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Yassier Maslah, 19, had pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Instituition on February 1.
By Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
The court heard he had secreted the SIM card inside a remote control and it was found by prison officers.

Maslah, now released from custody – although his address is still listed as Polmont YOI – was said to have a community payback order still to complete from Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki admonished him.