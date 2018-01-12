Snapchatter bombarded ex with 100 messages a day

A man took to social media to try and win back his former partner and ended up pestering her so much she was forced to call the police.

Ciaran Sharp (25) was in a relationship for three years with the woman, but this had come an end. Around ten weeks later she began to receivefrequent messages on Snapchat and Messenger from Sharp.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sharp admitted sending the abusive messages which caused fear and alarm between October 26 and November 12 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The accused had taken to messaging the complainer – he didn’t accept the relationship was over. Some of the messages were abusive in nature.

“There were over 100 messages a day so the complainer contacted police and was told to keep a copy or screenshots of the messages. She did so and ended up with 90 pages of messages.

“It’s fair to say the accused was entirely co-operative with police. He accepted what he had done and said he understood completely why the messages caused the complainer fear and alarm.

“He accepted he should have stopped sending the messages but he explained she did return some of the messages – that’s what made him keep going.”

The court heard Sharp, 126 Main Street, Bainsford, was a first offender.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He clearly had difficulty accepting this relationship was over. To be fair he seems to have been strung along for a bit. She blocked him and then unblocked him so I think there is a bit of coming and going.

“However, that doesn’t excuse his conduct.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I appreciate you were unhappy the relationship was ending and you may have misunderstood what was going on, but here is no excuse for sending these messages.”

Sharp was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months. He als received a non-harrassment order not to contact his ex for 12 months.