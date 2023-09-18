Snakes on the brain: Row over reptiles made Camelon offender send 'middle finger' to ex

Watch more videos on Shots!

Robert Goodsir, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending an offensive image to his ex-partner – at an address in South View, Stenhousemuir between July 17 and July 18, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 3.40pm and the witness was on WhatsApp. There were voicemails from the accused, but when she played the message there were no vocals, just rustling.

"Then at 11.40pm the accused sent her a photo of a middle finger.”

When asked about the incident, Goodsir told police officers it was a lot of rubbish, adding: “I didn’t even speak to her.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Goodsir was a man with “some complex issues”.

He added: “The background here is all to do with snakes – I will just let that one go.”

However, Mr Biggam did go on to explain Goodsir there had been an issue regarding Goodsir moving into a premises and bringing his reptiles with him.

"I feel as if I’m appearing with the under 12s today,” said Mr Biggam. “He sent a picture like this after his frustration got the better of him.”

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and attend alcohol counselling.