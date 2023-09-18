News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Snakes on the brain: Row over reptiles made Camelon offender send 'middle finger' to ex

An issue over pet snakes led an angry offender to post an online picture of the middle finger to his former partner.
By Court Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 08:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Goodsir, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending an offensive image to his ex-partner – at an address in South View, Stenhousemuir between July 17 and July 18, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 3.40pm and the witness was on WhatsApp. There were voicemails from the accused, but when she played the message there were no vocals, just rustling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then at 11.40pm the accused sent her a photo of a middle finger.”

Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

When asked about the incident, Goodsir told police officers it was a lot of rubbish, adding: “I didn’t even speak to her.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Goodsir was a man with “some complex issues”.

He added: “The background here is all to do with snakes – I will just let that one go.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Mr Biggam did go on to explain Goodsir there had been an issue regarding Goodsir moving into a premises and bringing his reptiles with him.

"I feel as if I’m appearing with the under 12s today,” said Mr Biggam. “He sent a picture like this after his frustration got the better of him.”

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and attend alcohol counselling.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex-partner for six months.