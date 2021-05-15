'Smashing' day in The Bog for Falkirk offender

Alan Gibson (38), 132 Westfield Street, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour against his former partner in Main Street, Avonbridge on January 27 and damaging property – smashing a car windscreen with a claw hammer – in Westfield Street, in The Bog area of Falkirk, on May 3 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said the woman had received a phone call from Gibson where he stated he was coming to her address to “smash her face in”.

Later she was awoken by her 11-year-old son saying someone was outside smashing up a car.

She went outside and saw the windscreen of the vehicle had been shattered and contacted police.