John Fernon, 40, was said to have “difficulty in dealing with general life situations” and had been trying to start a new life when he spat in a police officer’s face and threatened others during the journey and subsequent trip to the police station.

Fernon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assault, spitting in a police officer’s face, and threatening behaviour – making abusive remarks towards others, including police officers – during a journey from Polmont railway station and Glasgow Queen Street station on April 8, 2021.The court heard Fernon, who was said to have a history of misusing substances, had been living alone during the COVID-19 lockdown and was not coping. He was trying to stay in a Travel Lodge.

His small stature was said to have “caused him some difficulties in his life” and he had put on a lot of weight while he was adhering to the lock down restrictions.

Fernon's behaviour towards police officers was described as 'reprehensible'

At the time of the offence he was “running away from his life” and trying to start a new one, but without the necessary financial resources to do so, there was no “prospect of succeeding” in this.

It was stated his recollection of what happened during the offence is “not really clear”. His behaviour towards police officers, who had come to speak to him due to him causing a disturbance, was described as “reprehensible” and he was said to have “difficulty in dealing with general life situations”.

The case had been adjourned for a psychological report to be carried out on Fernon.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said the report stated there was no real connection to Fernon's psychological problems and the offences he committed.

Sheriff Shead placed Fernon, 14 Crosshill Street, Motherwell, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 270 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.