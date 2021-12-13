Slide tackle on friend in Falkirk nightclub led to him having seizures

John Johnstone dropped Ian Maxwell, 45, to the floor in the Falkirk's City Nightclub.Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Johnstone, 41, had thought Mr Maxwell was a friend of his and the tackle was supposed to be a prank.But, Mr Maxwell immediately started to have a seizure and had to be rushed to hospital.Prosecutor Rose Wilson said both men had been in the club.

She said: "About 1.30 am, the accused moved towards Mr Maxwell and performed what is described as a slide tackle, taking the legs out from underneath him, causing him to fall to the floor."When he hit the floor, Mr Maxwell immediately started to have a seizure."

City Nightclub

They continued for eight to nine minutes and he was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.Johnstone told night club staff, "It was all just a joke" before leaving the premises.He was later traced by police, and charged.The incident happened last October.

Johnstone, a ground worker, of Dennyloanhead, Stirlingshire, appeared for sentence last week after pleading guilty to reckless conduct.Solicitor Mark Fallon, defending, said Mr Maxwell had suffered "no lasting issues".He said: "Mr Johnstone thought Mr Maxwell was a friend. It was supposed to be a joke. He regrets that."Sheriff Derek Livingston said: "It could be anticipated that what you did was going to cause injury, whether it was a friend or not a friend.”

