Slide tackle on friend in Falkirk nightclub led to him having seizures
A clubber who slide-tackled another reveller, causing him to have a fit, has been ordered to pay him £750 compensation.
John Johnstone dropped Ian Maxwell, 45, to the floor in the Falkirk's City Nightclub.Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Johnstone, 41, had thought Mr Maxwell was a friend of his and the tackle was supposed to be a prank.But, Mr Maxwell immediately started to have a seizure and had to be rushed to hospital.Prosecutor Rose Wilson said both men had been in the club.
She said: "About 1.30 am, the accused moved towards Mr Maxwell and performed what is described as a slide tackle, taking the legs out from underneath him, causing him to fall to the floor."When he hit the floor, Mr Maxwell immediately started to have a seizure."
They continued for eight to nine minutes and he was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.Johnstone told night club staff, "It was all just a joke" before leaving the premises.He was later traced by police, and charged.The incident happened last October.
Johnstone, a ground worker, of Dennyloanhead, Stirlingshire, appeared for sentence last week after pleading guilty to reckless conduct.Solicitor Mark Fallon, defending, said Mr Maxwell had suffered "no lasting issues".He said: "Mr Johnstone thought Mr Maxwell was a friend. It was supposed to be a joke. He regrets that."Sheriff Derek Livingston said: "It could be anticipated that what you did was going to cause injury, whether it was a friend or not a friend.”