Sleepover monster: Prison sentence for Falkirk man, 61, who raped and abused children as young as six

A child molester who preyed upon young girls during sleepovers at his Falkirk home has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Walker, 61, raped one child and used lewd, indecent, and libidinous practices towards all five of his victims between 1998 and 2007. The children were aged between six and 13 when the abuse began.

Walker forced two of the girls to look at pornographic material before touching them indecently and would walk into the bedroom when a number of the girls were in a state of undress and watched one as she pretended to sleep.

He also exposed himself to several of his victims and performed sexual acts in front of them.

Walker was sentenced at Livingston High Court (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Walker was found guilty of seven charges on May 13, 2024, following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

Earlier today he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment at the High Court in Livingston and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Anthony Walker posed a danger to young girls over the course of many years. He

exploited his position of trust in the worst possible way.

“The trauma these victims suffered was at the forefront of our minds while working to secure this conviction. It is thanks to the bravery of those affected by Walker’s offending he has now been brought to justice.

"They should be commended for their bravery and courage. We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward – regardless of how much time has passed.