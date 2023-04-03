News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
6 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Slapstick turns to violent kick as comedy routine goes wrong in Falkirk hostel

A physical comedy routine escalated into physical violence after a drunken ‘performer’ took umbrage at the laughs his unintentional pratfall caused.

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

John Paterson, 59, had supposedly been the butt of a number of jokes from the man he attacked while staying in a homeless hostel and on this occasion he failed to see the funny side and lashed out – leaving his victim with a cut to his eyebrow.

He then found himself in custody and banned from returning to the hostel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paterson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting the man – kicking him on the head to his injury – at Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 28.

Paterson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Paterson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Paterson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was in the common room at the hostel with two other people. One of the people was pretending to walk up an escalator. The accused attempted to repeat this, but because he was drunk he tripped on a chair and fell over.

"The others laughed at this and the accused kicked a man who was sitting on a sofa to the left side of his head, causing a cut to his eyebrow. The accused then left the room.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts the serious nature of the charge. He has been in this homeless accommodation for a period of time and the complainer has decided to make fun of him on a number of occasions in relation to his age and the fact he was in this homeless accommodation at this stage in his life.

"There was this comedy act going on and he decided to copy it. He has an alcohol difficulty since he lost his son to suicide. The anniversary of his son’s death is at the turn of the year and he started drinking heavily again.

“He will not be able to return to the Castings Hostel due to his actions.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Paterson, of no fixed abode, had numerous breaches of community orders in the past and had a lengthy record for violence. She sentenced him to 24 weeks in prison back dated to March 1.