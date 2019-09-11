Slap and push left woman on ground after midnight assault in Falkirk

Patrolling police officers witnessed a bully boy offender attack the same woman he had gone to court for assaulting just three days earlier.

Paul McDermott (34) slapped the woman in the face and then pushed her with such force she fell over and hit her head against a street bench.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McDermott, 10 Glengarry Crescent, Lionthorn, Falkirk, admitted assaulting and injuring the woman in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on May 26.

Ashley Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was midnight and the witnesses were on foot patrol when they saw the accused slap the woman to the right hand side of her face. She stayed on her feet and the argument they had been having continued.

“The accused then pushed her with both hands and she stumbled backwards and she fell, banging her head on a bench. She suffered a lump and tenderness to the back of her head.”

The court heard this was the second assault McDermott had carried out against the same woman in the space of three days.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said McDermott had been engaging with the community payback order he received for the first assault and was interested in the Caledonian programme for domestic abuse and dealing with his alcohol issues.

Mr Hutchison said: “He has admitted his problem with alcohol, but has been dry for a long time.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston made McDermott subject to a restriction of liberty order which will see him staying in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next six months. A non-harrassment order was also imposed for 12 months forbidding McDermott from having any contact with the woman in this case.