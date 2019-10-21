Slammanan man racially abused policeman

A Slammanan man who acted aggressively and behaved in an abusive manner had his sentence deferred at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Stuart Gordon (29) of 18 Birnie Well Road admitted the offence on August 25 at his home address by acting aggressively and throwing kitchen items.

He also pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner by shouting a racially abusive remark at a male police officer at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on the same date.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until December 14 for Gordon to be of good behaviour and also made a requirement for him to attend the Signpost Recovery service for alcohol counselling.