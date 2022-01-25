Slamannan woman lashed out at paramedic after being kicked by a horse

Victoria Morris (46) appeared to be unsteady on her feet when ambulance staff arrived on the scene, but they did not know if that was from the injury she sustained or from the amount of alcohol she had consumed.

She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed on the female paramedic in Wester Holehouse, Avonbridge, on May 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “The complainer is employed as an ambulance technician who attended at the location at 9pm after reports the accused had suffered a head injury after being kicked by a horse.

Morris attacked an ambulance staff member who came to help her

"The accused was observed to be unsteady on her feet and they asked her to come into the ambulance to be assessed. She repeatedly declined, but after some persuasion she agreed to sit in the rear of the ambulance – she had an injury to her left eye.

"She then lifted her leg and kicked the complainer the her right thigh. As a result of this she fell into the side of the ambulance. The accused then began co-operating with ambulance staff.

"After around ten minutes she became agitated and lashed out and kicked the same complainer to her arm. Police thereafter attended and assisted in conveying the accused to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"The paramedic did not feel the need report the assault as she thought the woman could have been suffering from a brain injury, but the brain scan came back clear and she tested positive for alcohol.

"At this stage the paramedic reported the matter to police.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “She got kicked on the head by a horse, but she was intoxicated as well. She knows how extremely serious this is and it was a lesson to her – as well as not to drink when you are around horses.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Morris, 22 Balquhatstone Crescent, Slamannan to pay a compensation order of £500 at a rate of £60 a month to the member of ambulance staff.

