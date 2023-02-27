Stuart Morgan, 39, boarded the Midland Bluebird bus from Newmarket Street Falkirk to Slammanan around 9pm, carrying a bottle of Buckfast. He initially sat next to a

woman passenger, before turning his attention to the child, moving seats to sit behind her, and taking her hand.

He then "leapt forward onto her", trying to kiss her on the face, physically lying on top of her, pinning her into her seat, and trying to touch her face. His actions went on for around a minute and were described as “shocking, terrifying and outrageous”.

Morgan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Another passenger offered assistance, and the child, who was “visibly upset” – moved further up the bus for protection.

Meanwhile, Morgan began shouting, acting aggressively, waving his arms around, and then threw his glass Buckfast bottle towards the driver's cab, where it struck the plastic window.

He was ejected from the bus by the driver, and identified from the vehicle’s CCTV system and was subsequently traced and arrested.

Morgan, 20 Rashiehill Road, Slamannan, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child, and using threatening behaviour on November 23.

Defence solicitor Mike Lowrie said: "It’s fairly obvious Mr Morgan has a long standing problem with alcohol. He had split up from his partner, and it was the anniversary of his father's death.

"Those issues combined, he fell off the wagon, drank himself to oblivion, and has no recollection of his behaviour on that bus that evening."

Mr Lowrie said most of Morgan's record was drink-related, including assaults, but there was no previous sexual offending or offending against children.

Sheriff Craig Harris told Morgan: "You sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child – a stranger to you – sitting alone on a bus. You were intoxicated at the time, but that is no excuse, and does not lower your level of culpability.

"This was a quite deliberate sexual attack upon a child. This kind of behaviour is why many females are frightened of travelling alone, and why parents are frightened to allow their children to go out by themselves.

"It is predatory sexual behaviour against a stranger -- and a child at that. It is truly shocking to all right-thinking members of the public. It is aggravated by your previous offending for violence and disorder.

"I accept you have shown remorse and you understand what a terrifying experience you exposed this child to. However, there is not much evidence of your taking action to address the alcohol issues which underpin your offending."