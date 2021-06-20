Slamannan offender threatened to take dog then torch house
A woman said she would come to a property, remove a dog from within and then set fire to the premises.
Nicole Boyd (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Providence Brae, Bo’ness, on October 4, 2019, saying she would enter a property, take a dog and then set fire to the property, and threatening behaviour and making racist comments at Forth Valley Royal Hospital – refusing to speak to a nurse because of her nationality – on October 16, 2019.
She also admitted making false statements and wasting police time at her 8 Kirkburn, Slamannan home on July 8, last year and breaching bail conditions on June 8 2020.
Sheriff Derek Livingston allowed Boyd’s structured deferred sentence to continue and deferred sentence until August 18 for a restriction of liberty order assessment and a criminal justice social work and good behaviour report.