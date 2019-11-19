Slamannan man threw items around home and hurled racist abuse at officer

A man threw kitchen items around a property before hurling racist abuse at a policeman.

Stuart Gordon (29), 18 Birnie Well Road, Slamannan, admitted behaving in an aggressive manner at his home address on August 25.

He also pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner towards PC Kevin Harrington later that day at Falkirk Police Station by shouting an abusive remark.

Last Thursday at Falkirk Sheriff Court, defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had been “engaging very well” with social workers.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio made Gordon subject to a six-month structured deferred sentence.

He was also ordered to attend a progress review on January 23, 2020.