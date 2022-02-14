Slamannan hammer man threatened teenager

He also admitted threatening behaviour in possession of a hammer at an address in Balcastle Road, Slamannan on June 24.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “The complainer, who was 15 at the time, was in his house at 6.40pm. The front door was knocked and he answered it.

"The accused was standing there.”

Trotter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court head Trotter said he was was there due to online reports regarding three males with knives going around the village.

"The complainer said he had no idea what he was talking about,” said Mr Moncrieff. “He saw the accused was in possession of something resembling a hammer. He tried to shut the door, but the accused initially punched the door and thereafter pushed it, causing it to brush against the complainer’s face.

"The door was then closed and the complainer went to the upstairs window and spoke down to the accused – he said he had PTSD and was looking for these three males who the complainer knew nothing about.

"The complainer was described as being scared by this encounter.”

When Trotter was arrested later that evening, he told officers “It was a brick hammer – I’m a workie”.

On another occasion Trotter sent threatening text messages and phone messages to his former partner.

Mr Moncrieff said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for six years and married for four. At the time they were going through divorce proceedings and there was a dispute.

"On the day in question the complainer had been receiving messages from the accused in relation to the divorce. At 7pm she received a phone call from a number she didn’t recognise and asked who was calling.

"The accused said ‘Who do you think it is? It’s me you clown’.”

There were more abusive messages, including “you’re lucky you’re still breathing”, “you try to diss me, see what happens”, “I will go through you and your man” and “you know what will happen you fat, ugly cow”.

Police were contacted and screenshots of the messages were provided to officers.

Trotter told police he had been on a “drinking binge” for the last week and could not recall sending the messages.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He has moved on from this relationship. He would like a non-harassment order to be imposed as it would afford him protection from her.”

As for the incident with the hammer, Mr Biggam said Trotter, who displayed an “immature approach to human relations”, had been out looking for work as a handyman when he called on the 15-year-old’s door.

Mr Biggam said: “He has been having an existence – he hasn’t been living. He is getting therapy for PTSD.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Trotter, 60 Balquhatstone Crescent, Slamannan, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 270 hours unpaid work for 12 months and attend psychological and addiction services.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact his former partner for five years.

Trotter said: “Are you kidding? Does that mean she cannot contact me as well?”

