A 28-year-old attacked a man and a woman in Bennie Terrace, Slamannan, on September 19 last year.

Reece Micallef, 5 Ochil View, Denny, admitted repeatedly punching the man on the head and pushing the woman on the body during the incident.

He was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months.