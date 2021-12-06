Skinflats motorist drove drunk to buy electricity top up

Rodney Foster (47), whose partner was battling cancer at the time, had no power in his house so he took the chance to go out and purchase a top up.

Police were on the road when he was returning home and stopped him in his own street.

Foster then made matters worse for himself when he refused to give a breath specimen and was arrested. Taken to the police station he eventually agreed to provide a specimen and was still well over the limit.

Foster was guilty of drink driving in Newton Avenue, Skinflats

He stated he had been extremely tired after caring for his partner during the day and had taken the wrong decision to drive on the night in question.

Foster was left in no doubt how much more serious things could have been if he had been involved in an accident.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Foster had admitted failing to provide a breath specimen and drink driving in Newton Avenue, Skinflats on May 27. He gave a reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 11.45pm and officers were on patrol at the location when their attention was drawn to a vehicle, which they then stopped. The driver and sole occupant of the car was identified as the accused.

"Officers saw he was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and there was a very strong smell of alcohol coming from him. He was required to provide a sample of breath and was warned about the consequences if he failed to do so.

"He refused the breath test and was taken to Falkirk Police Station. At this stage he agreed to provide a sample of breath.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “The location of this offence is the street in which he lives. He had been drinking earlier in the day and there was no power in the house so he drove to the local garage to get a top up electricity card.

"He has just returned to his street when he was stopped by police.”

Mr Aitken said Foster’s partner of five years, who has sadly passed away in August, was, at the time of the offence, suffering from cancer and Foster had been caring for her earlier on the day of the offence and was extremely tired when he took the decision to drive when he shouldn’t have.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This offence took place during a very difficult and stressful time. However, it cannot excuse this offence you have committed. Driving with that level of alcohol in your system posed a risk for everyone who was on the roads and the pavements that evening.”

He banned Foster, 1 Newton Avenue, Skinflats, from driving for three years and ordered him to complete 170 hours unpaid work within 18 months.

