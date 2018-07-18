Six police officers tackle foul-mouthed drunk

Kevin Smith (23) was supposedly trying to help a female friend in distress but ended up being tackled by six police officers.

Smith, Seattle, Bothkennar Road, Carronshore, was drunk when police investigated a disturbance at 1.20am in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

His violent and foul-mouthed behaviour continued when he was arrested and he told police: “I’m not saying a word until I speak to my lawyer.”

He admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police on February 10.

Kevin Douglas, defence solicitor, said: “It was a party and he had too much to drink. He had gone to find a friend of his. a girl, who was in some kind of distress.” Sheriff John Mundy fined Smith £450 to be paid back at £50 per week.