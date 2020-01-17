Six men injured in Falkirk knife attacks

A knife thug attacked six men in quick succession during a violent rampage.

Gary Burns initially struck at the Auld Vic pub in Grahams Road, Falkirk on December 29, 2018.

He lashed out at John Montague as the man returned from smoking outside.

The 28 year-old fled before he turned on other victims in the street next to the bar.

The High Court in Glasgow heard David Cunningham received seven “rapid stabs”.

James White and Lewis Cunningham were then attacked as they tried to come to Mr Cunningham’s aid.

Grant and Gary Logan had just got out a taxi when Burns pounced on them.

Grant was slashed across the neck while Gary was stabbed on the thigh and buttock.

Prosecutor Isla Davie QC played CCTV footage of the attacks during the hearing today.

She went on to state Burns was later traced at a McDonalds at a nearby retail park.

A blood-stained knife was also found.

The court was told a number of the men were badly hurt and needed hospital treatment.

Grant Logan suffered a 12cm wound to his right cheek.

Miss Davie: “He required surgery and numerous stitches. He is likely to have permanent scarring, which will be visible.”

Gary Logan had three wounds treated. Mr Montague had a facial injury while Mr Cunningham had seven stab wounds.

The other two victims fortunately did not require medical help.

Burns, also of Falkirk, faces a lengthy jail after he admitted to the attacks.

He pled guilty to assaulting Mr Cunningham and the Logans to their permanent disfigurement and danger of their lives.

The other three were attacked to their injury and permanent disfigurement.

No further background to the incidents was heard today.

But, Rhonda Anderson, defending, said the assault on Mr Cunningham was “under provocation”.

Lord Turnbull remanded Burns in custody pending sentencing on February 19 in Edinburgh.