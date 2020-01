Drugs including diazepam and “a large quantity” of cannabis are said to have been found in a police search of four West Lothian homes on Monday.

Six people are in custody following what was said to be an intelligence-led exercise.

Included in the alleged haul were cannabis plants said to have a potential street value of £5,500.

Police say an air rifle was found during the search exercise, and that the electricity meters in two homes involved had been bypassed.