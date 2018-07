Police are hopeful members of the public can point them towards the persons responsible for stealing two signs from a Falkirk pub.

The wooden plaques, costing £600, were taken from above the entrance to the Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxter’s Wynd some time between Monday, June 25 and Friday, June 29.

Police can be contacted on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.