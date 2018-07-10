Significant drop in vandalisms in Falkirk district

Vandalisms across Falkirk district have more than halved in the past decade.

Latest figures show there has been a 55 per cent drop in such crimes since 2007.

In 2007/08, there were 190 vandalisms per 10,000 of the region’s population, compared to 85 in 2016/17.

Reacting to the statistics, Angus MacDonald, Falkirk East MSP, said: “This is welcome news — and proves that the SNP’s approach to justice is paying dividends for our communities across Falkirk district.

“Thanks to our approach to justice and well-supported police in our communities there has been a marked drop in the rate of vandalism across Falkirk district, meaning everyone can enjoy living here more safely, without damage to property.

“Given this sharp drop in cases of vandalism, it is no wonder that the Tory UK Government are looking to Scotland for answers on how to tackle crime, acknowledging that they have ‘a lot to learn from Scotland’.

“The SNP has made justice one of its top priorities since coming to power in 2007, putting more police on the streets and taking decisive action to reduce reoffending, meaning crime is at its lowest level in over 40 years and our communities are as safe as ever before.”